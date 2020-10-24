Buddha Jayanti is a special day for both Hindus and Buddhists. The observance celebrates the life of Lord Buddha; his birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana (death). Followers of Buddha celebrate Buddha's birth anniversary with various prayers and offerings. Prince Siddhartha was born in the Terai plains of Nepal. Named Siddhartha Gautama he was born into a royal family in the fifth or century BC. However, at the age of 29, he left his family and began his journey in the quest of enlightenment after seeing human suffering. He became enlightened while meditating under a fig tree at Bodhgaya in Bihar. Buddha is believed to have passed away at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80. As Buddha Jayanti 2020 is observed on October 25, we bring to you Buddha Jayanti HD Images and Wallpapers for free download online. You can also wish your loved ones on the occasion using Buddha Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Buddha Jayanti 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat: Know The Significance And Puja Celebrations Related to Gautama Buddha's Birth Anniversary.

Various prayer meets, events, recitation of Buddhist scriptures, group meditation, processions, and worship of the statue of Buddha are organised. Buddha temples are decorated for the observance and people visit the place to offer prayers. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations have been curtailed this year and people will observe the day at their homes. Interesting Facts And Teachings of Lord Buddha to Share on Buddha Jayanti.

