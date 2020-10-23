Buddha Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. Gautam Buddha is believed to be the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and his birth anniversary is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin Month. Buddha Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on October 25, and it is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and festivity across the world. It is one of the most important festivals in Buddhism. Buddha’s birthday is also celebrated on Buddha Purnima, and the date of this celebration differs according to the Asian lunar calendars. Here is everything you need to know about the celebration of Buddha Jayanti 2020. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 HD Images: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With These WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Facebook Messages.

When is Buddha Jayanti 2020

Buddha Jayanti is celebrated during Navratri and celebrates the birth of Lord Vishnu in his ninth avatar as Lord Buddha. Buddha Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on October 25.

Buddha Jayanti Muhurat

People often celebrate this day by performing an auspicious Puja, which is done during the Shubh Muhurat. While the Dashami Tithi begins on October 25 at 7.41 am, the Buddha Jayanti Muhurat will begin from 3.50 pm to 6.09 pm on October 25. The duration of this Puja Muhurat will be 2 hours and 19 mins. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Buddha Jayanti With WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs.

Buddha Jayanti Celebrations

A sacred celebration in Buddhism, this day is commemorated by people across India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Buddhists residing in other parts of the world also commemorate this festival. Celebration of Buddha Jayanti includes dressing up in white clothes, offering incense, flowers, cancels and fruits to the statue of Buddha.

Lord Budha is said to be the epitome of peace, calm and strived to have a balanced and poignant world. We hope that this Buddha Jayanti our lives are filled with the same prosperity, peace and happiness that Buddhism strives for. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).