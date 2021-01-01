Burj Khalifa, the iconic building in United Arab Emirates (UAE), is all set for extravagant fireworks to mark the onset of New Year 2021. The world's tallest skyscraper, based in Dubai, is known for its celebration annually on New Year's eve. The live streaming of the lights and fireworks show has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Emaar Dubai -- the group which developed the 2,722 feet structure. The special phase of the celebrations will begin in the final 30 minutes of countdown to 2021 (from 01:00-01:30 am as per Indian Standard Time). Happy New Year 2021 Wishes Images for Friends & Family: WhatsApp Messages, HNY Greetings, Photos, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Status and Captions to Welcome the New Year.

Annually, the road facing the astonishing 163-storey tower would be filled with scores of tourists, all awaiting to witness the unprecedented fireworks. This year, however, the tourist count has been restricted due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Live Streaming of New Year 2021 Celebrations at Burj Khalifa

Firework enthusiasts across the world eagerly await to witness the NYE celebrations at Burj Khalifa virtually. Though the in-person experience is considered to be surreal, the live streaming also remains a spectacle which should not be missed. At a time when COVID-19 has curtailed night-outs and parties, watching the celebrations at Burj Khalifa is a recommendable option.

The extravagant show involves carefully calibrated planning and rehearsal. The Emaar Group has earned a reputation of organising one of the best fireworks on New Year's eve annually. "It takes an entire team of hardworking, dedicated, strong, and passionate people to bring alive an experience that you will never forget! (sic)," the group's official social media account had posted.

