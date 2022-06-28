Canada Day or Fête du Canada is the celebration of united Canada and its independence as it was the day when the British North America Act was brought into action in 1867, which eventually led to the creation of an independent Canada. Every year, Canada Day is observed on July 1. As the day signifies Canadian patriotism and freedom, people gather in large numbers to celebrate the day with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Fireworks usually capture the cynosure on this federal holiday where the sky is illuminated with light-ups for the spectators to get the ultimate vibe of the day. Here are some very popular fireworks show that you must definitely watch on Canada Day 2022.

The Canadian flag flies high across various parts of the country, and the citizens celebrate by conducting family meet-ups, dinners, barbecues or participating in concerts, fireworks displays and parades. Fireworks have been the centre of attraction in recent years as illuminations are made in various states. Thousands of people gather to witness the celebratory light-ups and observe the festival amidst the light and joyous celebrations that follow. If you're also looking forward to watching the fireworks this holiday, you've ended up at the right place. Scroll down to get the best places to watch Canada Fireworks 2022 and also get the Live Streaming Details of the same. Canada Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know the History of the National Occasion and Celebrate ‘Canada’s Birthday’ in Style!

Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Most of the Canada Day activities take place on Parliament Hill, which is situated in the country's capital, Ottawa. The aerial performance by the Skyhawks is a must-watch sight. The Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks show will be held near LeBreton Flats Park, and you can get the live streaming details of this fabulous show here.

Harris Place, City of London

Night Market London and Canada Day London are the two significant fireworks displays that will be displayed in Dundas place and Talbot Street, respectively. The fun events will also feature stage performances, food exhibitions and live entertainment from the local artists. Get their live streaming details here.

Downsview Park, Toronto

The light show is known to be very popular for the annual July 1st celebration in Toronto. Along with the spectacular fireworks, a couple of events filled with entertainment, games, food trucks and different engaging activities are organised on the national occasion of Canada Day. Click here to get the live streaming updates.

Celebration Canada at Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan

The premier amusement park features a massive fireworks display with street performers taking it forward in their own style and charisma. A fun way to spend Canada Day 2022 is to visit the place and get on to exciting rides while taking part in the holiday events simultaneously. Visit the website to get the live streaming details now.

Edmonton's River Valley, Edmonton

The magnificent illuminations take place over Edmonton's river valley parks and the North Saskatchewan River. Spectators can view the beautiful fireworks from Victoria Park and Alberta Legislature Grounds or can watch the exquisite light-up show while at home by clicking here.

So, if you're looking forward to celebrating "Canada's Birthday" in a unique way this year, take some time to witness the lovely illuminations and fireworks that adorn the celebrations and let people observe the day with a blast! Get details about your favourite fireworks display and join the Canada Day 2022 celebrations now!

