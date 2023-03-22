Cheti Chand is an annual festival that is celebrated by Sindhis across the country with great fervour and enthusiasm. Also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, Cheti Chand 2023 will be marked on March 22. Cheti Chand marks the birth of Ishtadeva Uderolal, who is popularly known as Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. This is the reason that the celebration is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. There are various ways of celebrating this day. As we inch closer to Jhulelal Jayanti 2023, people are sure to share Happy Cheti Chand 2023 messages and wishes, Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 greetings, Cheti Chand Images and Wallpapers, Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand 2023 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Cheti Chand 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Sindhi New Year Tithi, Vidhi and Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti.

The celebration of Cheti Chand falls on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Most of the time, it is celebrated one day after Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The name of this festival arrives at Cheti Chand as it marks the day that the new moon is visible for the first time in the Cheti month, after the observance of No Moon Day. Saint Jhulelal is believed to be born during the 10th century in Sindh. Every year, the celebration of Cheti Chand is marked with great fanfare. The celebration of this day revolves around worshipping water - which is known as the elixir of life.

As we celebrate Cheti Chand, here are some Happy Cheti Chand 2023 messages and wishes, Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 greetings, Cheti Chand Images and Wallpapers, Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with family and friends. Cheti Chand Recipes: From Mitho Lolo to Dal Pakwan, Traditional Sindhi Recipes You Can Prepare to Celebrate the New Year.

Happy Cheti Chand 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish There Are More Opportunities Than Threats, More Smiles Than Sadness As We Step Into a New Year. Best Wishes on Cheti Chand.

Happy Cheti Chand 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Warm and Happy Cheti Chand Full of Celebrations and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Dear Ones.

Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Jhulelal Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful Day of Cheti Chand. A Very Happy New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Warmest Wishes on the Special and Great Occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti, and Wish You a Very Successful and Blessed Year Ahead.

Happy Sindhi New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Jhulelal Bring Along Peace, Harmony and Lots of Smiles in Your Life. Wishing You a Blessed Cheti Chand and Happy Sindhi New Year.

Happy Sindhi New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes and Love to Your Family on Jhulelal Jayanti. Happy Sindhi New Year

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your celebration of Jhulelal Jayanti. In addition to this, people are also sure to visit the Jhulelal Temples across the country to celebrate this important day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Cheti Chand 2023!

