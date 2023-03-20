Cheti Chand, also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, is an important festival of the Sindhi community. The date of Cheti Chand is decided based on the Hindu calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, Cheti Chand is celebrated on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. It is the day when the New Moon becomes visible after no moon day. In 2023, Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22. The Sindhi community celebrates the festival of Cheti Chand to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, which is popularly known as Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. Due to the moon's first appearance during the Cheti month, this day is known as Cheti Chand. The festival is sometimes celebrated one day after Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Cheti Chand Recipes: From Mitho Lolo to Dal Pakwan, Traditional Sindhi Recipes You Can Prepare to Celebrate the New Year.

Cheti Chand 2023 Date

In 2023, Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22.

Cheti Chand 2023 Timings

The Cheti Chand 2023 Shubh Muhurat will begin at 6.28 pm and end at 7.07 pm on March 22. The auspicious timings would last for a duration of 39 minutes on this day.

Cheti Chand Rituals

On the day of Cheti Chand, people belonging to the Sindhi community pray to the God of water to protect them from forced conversion. According to religious beliefs, it is said that the prayers of the devotees were heard after forty days of worship. People of the Sindhi community mark the birth of Uderolal in 1007 after they prayed to the Hindu god Varun Dev on the banks of the River Indus to save them from persecution by the tyrannical Muslim ruler Mirkhshah.

It is said that River God promised them that the divine child would be born in Nasarpur to save them from the tyrant, who was known as Saint Jhulelal. Therefore, they celebrate the new year as Uderolal’s birthday. This day is considered highly auspicious and is celebrated with much fanfare. Hindu New Year 2023 Dates and Indian New Year’s Days: Check Important Dates Based on Vikram Samvat Calendar.

Cheti Chand Significance

Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet. This is the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, corresponding to the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. The festival marks the arrival of spring and harvest. The main focus of the celebration of Jhulelal Jayanti is to celebrate and offer prayers to the elixir of life - water. People often prepare for Jhulelal Jayanti Pujas by the riverside or lake and seek the blessings of Lord Jhulelal.

