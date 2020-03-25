Cheti Chand 2020 Recipes: From Mitho Lolo to Dal Pakwan, Traditional Sindhi Recipes You Can Prepare to Celebrate the New Year

Mitho Lolo recipe for Cheti Chand (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Cheti Chand will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26, 2020. This festival of Sindhi community is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, also known as Chet Chand, the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal. There are many legends associated with the celebration. Cheti Chand celebrates the birthday of the Sindhi Patron Saint Jhulelal and. The community celebrates it as New Year's Day. For those who do not know, Jhulelal is also known as Ishtadeva Udero Lal (Hindu water god - Varun Dev's incarnation). Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes & Sindhi New Year HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Hike Messages and SMS to Celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti.

Jhule Lal ji is also known as Uday Chand, Amar Laal and Laal Sain. Sindhis celebrate the Cheti Chand festival to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Based on the lunar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Cheti Chand is celebrated on the first day of the year and the Sindhi month of Chet. One of the most important aspects of the whole celebration is delicious food. Sindhi cuisine includes some of the most desi and lip-smacking items. Especially during celebrations like Cheti Chand, Sindhis prepare some of their traditional food items that are mouth-watering. You might want to try out these easy recipes at home:

Sindhi Koki

The savoury dish, Sindhi Koki is a traditional type of flatbread. It is made out of whole wheat flour dough that has onions and spices added to it. Sindhi Koki is best served with curd and pickle. Watch recipe video:

Sindhi Kadhi, Sabzi and Pulao

What is Cheti Chand without the traditional Sindhi Kadhi? This smooth kadhi is made with roasted besan and often served with pulao and assorted veggies. The flavour in the assorted veggies is gotten by caramelised onions, green chillies, cumin and cinnamon. Watch recipe video:

Mitho Lolo

Mitho Lolo is a sweet thick chapati made from wheat flour and sugar. Mitho Lolo is an authentic Sindhi sweet flatbread. This Mitho Lolo is mainly prepared on two main occasions.

Dal Pakwan

Dal Pakwan is a famous traditional Sindhi breakfast/snack recipe perfect for any occasion. With simple ingredients such as Split grams, all-purpose flour and a variety of spice, Dal Pakwan is a treat. Watch recipe video:

This year the otherwise vibrant Indian festivals may be overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak. However, it is important to practice social distancing and celebrate cheti chant at home with your family. We wish you a very happy Cheti Chand 2020.