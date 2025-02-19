Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 is marked on Wednesday, February 19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, marks the 395th birth anniversary of the great Marathi warrior king. This annual commemoration is an important observance for followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is a crucial celebration across Maharashtra. Also known as Shiv Jayanti, it celebrates Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. As we celebrate Shiv Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate it, and more. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary.

When is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025?

Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at the Shivneri fort on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month in the year 1551 of the Shalivahan Shaka. According to the Julian calendar, this date falls on February 19, 1630. This is the reason that Shiv Jayanti is observed every year on this date. However, some Hindus also mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, according to the Hindu calendar, will be marked on March 17.

Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

The celebration of Shiv Jayanti is considered to be one of the most important observances for followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The noted Maratha leader continues to be worshipped as one of the most righteous and vigilant kings of the Maratha Raj. His birth anniversary is therefore seen as the perfect time to share the stories and folktales surrounding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People also decorate statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and take out processions to commemorate this day with all the valour and enthusiasm. Bank Holiday on February 19: Banks To Remain Closed in Maharashtra on Wednesday on Occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Birth Anniversary.

Shiv Jayanti is also a state-wide holiday in Maharashtra. Followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and political leaders organise various grand events and celebrations to mark this festive and joyous occasion. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025!

