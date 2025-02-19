Today, February 19, is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born on this day in 1630. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy is honoured and remembered on this day. Additionally, Maharashtra observes Shiv Jayanti as a dry day. On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, politicians across party lines took to social media to remember the Maratha king. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti," while Congress leader Rahul Gandi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspired all to raise their voice with fearlessness and full dedication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chife Minster Eknath Shinde and several other leaders also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date: All About Shiv Jayanti That Marks The Birth Anniversary of the Founder of the Maratha Empire.

'I Bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on His Jayanti'

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti. His unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire us. Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy of selfless service, integrity and resilience will pave the way for… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 19, 2025

His Life Will Always Be a Source of Inspiration for All of Us, Says Rahul Gandhi

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन और अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। अपने साहस और शौर्य से उन्होंने हमें निडरता और पूरे समर्पण के साथ आवाज़ उठाने की प्रेरणा दी। उनका जीवन हम सभी के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/1jOCYOkrC1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 19, 2025

'His Valour and Visionary Leadership Laid the Foundation for Swarajya'

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India. pic.twitter.com/Cw11xeoKF1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2025

Tributes to the Virtuous, Righteous and Wise King

Tribute to the Adorable Deity of United India

