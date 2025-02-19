Today, February 19, is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born on this day in 1630. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy is honoured and remembered on this day. Additionally, Maharashtra observes Shiv Jayanti as a dry day. On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, politicians across party lines took to social media to remember the Maratha king. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti," while Congress leader Rahul Gandi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspired all to raise their voice with fearlessness and full dedication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chife Minster Eknath Shinde and several other leaders also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date: All About Shiv Jayanti That Marks The Birth Anniversary of the Founder of the Maratha Empire.

'I Bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on His Jayanti'

His Life Will Always Be a Source of Inspiration for All of Us, Says Rahul Gandhi

'His Valour and Visionary Leadership Laid the Foundation for Swarajya'

Tributes to the Virtuous, Righteous and Wise King

Tribute to the Adorable Deity of United India

