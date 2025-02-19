Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on February 19. Also known as Shiv Jayanti, this annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Maharashtra. The celebration of Shivaji Jayanti marks the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People are sure to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 by sharing Happy Shiv Jayanti 2025 messages and wishes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 2025 greetings, Shiv Jayanti images and wallpapers, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Facebook status pictures and Happy Shiv Jayanti WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. Shiv Jayanti 2025 Wishes in Marathi Text: Share Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Banners, Images and HD Wallpapers on February 19.

Born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in the Pune district, Maharashtra, as Shivaji Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja is known to be one of the most popular and well-loved kings in the Maratha kingdom and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Maharashtra. It is interesting to note that there are two Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrated throughout the year. While the first one is marked on February 19 - the exact date of Shivaji Maharaj’s birthday according to the Jullian calendar. The other Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on the date of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, according to the Hindu calendar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 will fall on March 17 according to Hindu calendar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About Shiv Jayanti Celebrations in Maharashtra Marking Maratha Warrior King's 395th Birth Anniversary.

As we celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025, here are some Happy Shiv Jayanti 2025 messages and wishes, greetings, images and wallpapers, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Facebook status pictures, and Happy Shiv Jayanti WhatsApp stickers that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti! May His Teachings of Courage, Righteousness, and Leadership Guide You Towards a Prosperous and Fulfilling Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Let’s Pay Tribute to the Legendary King Whose Legacy Still Shines Bright, Inspiring Generations To Come.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Shiv Jayanti! May the Ideals of Shivaji Maharaj Continue To Ignite the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity Among Us.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti! Let’s Remember the Great Warrior King Who Epitomized Bravery, Integrity, and Devotion to His People.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, May the Valor and Wisdom of Shivaji Maharaj Inspire You To Overcome Challenges and Achieve Success in All Your Endeavours.

Shiv Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthday

Every year, Shiv Jayanti is declared a public holiday across Maharashtra. From sharing important stories of Shivaji Maharaj, how he helped shape the India we know and celebrate his bravery throughout his life, to organising grand events and special processions to celebrate the life and works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there are various ways to bring in Shiv Jayanti 2025. We hope that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 fills your life with hope and happiness.

