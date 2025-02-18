Shiv Jayanti, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, is celebrated on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shiv Jayanti 2025, or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025, falls on Wednesday. Shiv Jayanti is enthusiastically observed, especially in Maharashtra, with processions, cultural programmes, and tributes to his legacy. His ideals of bravery, justice, and good governance continue to inspire generations. As we mark Shiv Jayanti 2025, here's a collection of Shiv Jayanti wishes in Marathi text, Happy Shiv Jayanti 2025 greetings in Marathi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 images in Marathi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes images in Marathi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti banners in Marathi, Shiv Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp status messages in Marathi and so on. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date: All About Shiv Jayanti That Marks The Birth Anniversary of the Founder of the Maratha Empire.

On Shiv Jayanti, it is a tradition to share heartfelt wishes and messages honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. People exchange greetings through social media, messages, and personalised cards, expressing admiration for his bravery, leadership, and vision. Many use this occasion to inspire others with his ideals of justice, self-rule, and unity.

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Images

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Quotes

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text (File Image)

19 Feb 2025 Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Wishes

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi Text (File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, skilled warrior, and the founder of the Maratha Empire, known for his military tactics, administrative reforms, and promotion of Swarajya (self-rule). Quotes, poems, and historical anecdotes about his life are widely shared, fostering a sense of pride and cultural heritage. This tradition strengthens the bond among followers of his legacy and keeps his teachings alive across generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).