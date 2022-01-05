2022 is a Year of the Tiger, which will start from February 1st, 2022, and will end on January 21st, 2023. Tiger, an animal that is said to represent courage and strength is known as the king of all beasts in China. Chinese astrology assigns one of the five elements to the 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. One element for each year. When you combine these five elements with the 12-year cycle of animal signs, you get a 60-year cycle. Year of the Tiger 2022: What the New Year Has in Store for You, Check Out Chinese New Year Horoscope Predictions.

Each of the above-mentioned elements has its own meaning and importance.To find out about your Chinese element, look at the last number of your birth year, which is mentioned in the brackets:

Wood: Creativity and Imagination ( Birth Years Ending in 4 or 5)

Fire: Passion and Adventure ( Birth Years Ending in 6 or 7)

Metal: Persistence and Aspiration (Birth Years Ending in 0 or 1)

Water: Agility and Fluency (Birth Years Ending in 2 or 3)

Earth: Stability and Patience (Birth Years Ending in 8 or 9)

Moreover, find out your lucky month in 2022 according to the Chinese horoscope sign.

1. Rat ( 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

April and August, though winter will be their best season.

2. Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

May and September, and their best season will be winter.

3. Tiger (938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Autumn will be the best season for Tiger people.

4. Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Spring will be the most favorable season for Rabbits in 2022, with March and July being the luckiest months.

5. Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

April, August, and December will be the most fortunate months for Dragons.

6. Snake ( 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

May and September, and their best season will be spring.

7. Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse will do best in the summer months this year.

8. Sheep Or Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The lucky season will also be summer.

9. Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

The fortunate months will be May and September, and their best season will be autumn.

10. Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luck will be on your side in February, June, and October, as well as generally in the autumn months.

11. Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Autumn and winter will be the most opportune times for people of the Pig sign.

