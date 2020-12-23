How to manifest good luck for the new year 2021? This is probably one of the most asked questions given the way 2020 treated us, people are resorting to superstitions to make the curse of 2020, a year that bore end number of devasting news, go away. While many people don't believe in superstition, astrology, numerology or anything that's not science, but some practice traditions for their inner peace. So if you want to make the year 2021 better for you, financially, health-wise and ever mentally, there are a few common traditions followed in India and around the world on NYE that is said to bring in happiness and prosperity in your life in the coming year. Let's discuss a few! Happy New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance & HD Images: Hopeful WhatsApp Messages, Positive Facebook Quotes, Photos and SMS to Send Greetings Ahead of New Years' Eve.

In India, cleanliness is next to godliness so you must keep your house clean on the first day of the year as it is said that Maa Lakshmi(Goddess of wealth) resides where attention is given to cleanliness.

Keeping your money under the carpet is one of the New Year’s Eve traditions followed by some Romanians who believe that putting currency under the rug before the clock ticks midnight brings in a prosperous year ahead.

It is also believed in many places that women should wear red clothes on the first day of the year and men should wear white or yellow clothes to make relationships better and bring happiness.

Kiss someone at midnight. If you want to improve your love life, according to Entertaining from Ancient Rome to the Super Bowl: An Encyclopedia, the kiss on the New Year can determine how your love life in the next 365 days.

In India, feeding green grass to Nandi, the dear to Lord Shiva on the first day of the new year or to Gau Mata is considered auspicious.

Have cash in your wallet. Doing so before midnight will bring wealth in your life in the coming year.

In India, chanting one of the mantras from Om Surya: Namah, OmAditya Namah and Om Bhaskarai: Namah on the first morning of the year brings in good luck and happiness.

Eating 12 grapes at midnight. In Spain, the tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight dates back to the 1880s and if you can finish your 12 grapes before the clock strikes 12:01, you'll have good luck.

The idea is also to do good for other people to manifest goodness in your life. Karma plays and important role as well. You must not do anything to hurt others on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).