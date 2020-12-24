Christmas is here and preparations are in full force. The festival is celebrated varying customs, traditions and practices. December 25 marks the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. People celebrate the day with varying festive celebrations and wishes. They greet each other saying Merry Christmas and send wishes on the occasion. As we celebrate Christmas 2020, here are wishes and messages to send on the occasion to greet your loved ones. You can also send these Christmas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages GIF Images, Wallpapers and SMS ahead of the festival.

Some of the main elements of Christmas are cakes, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, parties and get-togethers. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations this year, don't let it affect your festive spirit. Send these thoughtful messages to celebrate the occasion this year. These Christmas HD Images and Wallpapers are sure to make your loved one feel special on the occasion. Share these messages on Christmas and celebrate the occasion in a fun-filled manner. Let the festival of happiness also bring joy to their heart.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Merry Christmas

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You and Your Family Peace, Health, Happiness, and Prosperity in the Coming Year. Merry Christmas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

Facebook Greetings Read: Merry Christmas to You And Your Family

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

How to Download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is widely used, you can use the medium to send and receive messages and greetings. You can also download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones too. We wish you a Merry Christmas.

