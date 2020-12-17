Happy Christmas season! We are still amid the coronavirus pandemic and if the kids around you are wondering about the health of Santa Claus given the COVID situation, they need not worry! The World Health Organisation said that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Santa Claus will be giving away presents to kids around the world because he is immune to the virus despite his old age. WHO’s Technical Head Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on Wednesday revealed that Coronavirus hasn't impacted Santa Claus’ health. "I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age. I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus," she said. Christmas 2020 Gifts to Avoid: 5 Things You Should Not Give People This Festive Season And Earn Their Wrath.

They also said that they have relaxed quarantine measures for Santa and said, "So, he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children. I think it is very important that all the children of the world understand that physical distancing by Santa Claus and also of the children themselves must be strictly enforced," she said.

So if you are parents to little kids who are waiting for their stockings filled and want the COVID-19 situation to not affect the fun while keeping it safe, here's what you must do:

Make sure to also gift masks and sanitisers along with presents to remind kids to have a safe and happy Christmas.

While having the gift opening session with family make sure to not invite a lot of people.

Have Santa story sessions and pass on Christmas traditions to the kids.

Fill up the stockings with a lot of little gifts to give your kids more options.

The idea is to bring out the best during situations like the current one wherein most celebrations have become virtual and lost its human touch. We at LatestLY wish you a very happy holiday season!

