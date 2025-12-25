Gig Workers to be on strike on December 25 and 31 (Photo Credits: X/@nabilajamal)

New Delhi, December 25: Delivery workers associated with major food delivery and e-commerce platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart, have announced an all-India gig workers strike on December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

The strike has been called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union. These dates are among the busiest for food delivery and online shopping, raising concerns of major service disruptions across metros and large tier-2 cities. New Labour Codes: Employees to Get Gratuity After Just 1 Year Instead of 5 as Government Overhauls India’s Workforce Framework.

Why Are Gig Workers Protesting?

Gig and platform workers say the strike is a response to worsening working conditions across app-based delivery services. Unions have flagged falling earnings, rising workloads, lack of safety, and growing job insecurity. Delivery partners allege they are being pushed to work longer hours while earning less, especially during peak demand periods. New Labour Codes: In a Historic Decision, Government Enforces 4 Codes to Simplify, Streamline India’s Labour Laws.

Workers have also raised concerns over unsafe delivery targets, sudden account deactivations without explanation, and the absence of basic welfare benefits. The unions argue that high-pressure models such as “10-minute delivery” put riders’ lives at risk and prioritise speed over safety.

What Are the Key Demands?

According to the unions, workers are demanding transparent and fair pay structures and the immediate withdrawal of ultra-fast delivery models. Other key demands include an end to account blocking without due process, improved safety gear, accident insurance, and guaranteed work allocation without algorithmic discrimination.

They are also seeking mandatory rest breaks, reasonable working hours, stronger in-app technical and grievance redressal systems, and access to social security benefits such as health insurance, accident cover, and pension schemes. Respect and dignity at work have also been highlighted as core concerns.

Which Services Might Be Affected

If the strike sees large participation, food delivery, grocery delivery and e-commerce shipments could be impacted on December 25 and December 31. Platforms offering quick commerce and same-day deliveries may face delays or limited availability, particularly during peak meal times and last-minute New Year orders.

Link to Labour Reforms

The strike comes amid the rollout of labour reforms under the Code on Social Security, which formally recognises gig and platform workers. Under the framework, digital platforms are required to contribute 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover to a Social Security Fund, capped at 5 per cent of total payouts to gig workers.

While unions acknowledge this as a step forward, they argue that weak enforcement and limited on-ground benefits have forced workers to resort to collective action to press for meaningful change.

