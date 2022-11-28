Christmas is one of the most colourful festivals of Christians. It is celebrated every year on December 25 as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Christmas carols are the musical backbone of the festival season. Music adds more to the zeal and joy during the holiday season. It sets you right into the mood of the holiday, making sure you enjoy it in the best possible spirits. To make sure you are on the right track for the celebrations of Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of the 7 greatest Christmas carols that should be a part of your Christmas playlist. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Silent Night

This song was originally written in German, Stille Nacht, and translated to English in 1859. It was composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber with lyrics by Joseph Mohr. It was sung simultaneously by English and German troops during the Christmas truce of 1914 during World War I.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Written by Charles Wesley, it is one of the most popular and recognisable carols for Christmas. It is a beautiful one which is a must during the Christmas celebrations. Easy Christmas 2022 Nail Art Ideas & Tutorials.

O come, O Come Emmanuel

This hymn originates from Latin but was translated into English in 1861. It was composed in such a way that both English and Latin words can be used interchangeably.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

This carol refers to the ideas of war and peace. It is written by Massachusetts pastor Edmond Sears.

In Dulci Jubilo

This carol dates back to the Middle Ages and is a mixture of both German and Latin text. Since the launch of the carol, many composers have been influenced by its melody.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

This is a beautiful Christmas carol that dates back to at least the 16th century. Though many people understand the first line of the carol as merry gentlemen should rest, in English, it actually means to remain bountiful, gentlemen.

Jesus Christ The Apple Tree

The author and intended use of this song are unknown, but it is now performed as a carol by choirs around the world during the Christmas season.

Christmas is a festival with extravagant celebrations. There are numerous songs and carols related to the festival and some of them are sung since the Middle ages. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

