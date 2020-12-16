It is almost Christmas and while we are all set to celebrate the day as we like it, let us tell you about the unique and interesting ways Christmas is observed around the world. Yes, it is not the same Christmas tree and Santa Claus tradition across the globe. In fact, some countries have the strangest Christmas traditions. It will be an interesting roller coaster ride to check out different Christmas traditions followed by different people around the world. So hop on!

Cobweb Decorations in Ukraine

Most Christmas tree decorations have typical decor items like lights, baubles, glitter threads, gingerbread cookies shaped ornaments. But in Ukraine, you will see more cobwebs as a part of decorations. The legend is about a poor widow who could not afford to decorate the tree for her children. So spiders in her house pitied and decided to spin beautiful webs on the pine tree.

Poland Keeps a Fish in the Bathtub

Christmas in Poland is celebrated with gift-giving, church services, and fasting on Christmas Eve before a 12-dish feast, which usually features carp for good luck.

Christmas Celebration in France- St. Nicholas Day

In many regions of France, Christmas starts with the St. Nicholas Day on 6th December. Children are given sweets, chocolates and gifts on this occasion

SantaCon in NYC

SantaCon is a relatively modern tradition that is followed in New York City. It is a chance for everyone to don the attire of Santa Claus.

Portugal: Consoada Feast

In Portugal, many Catholics still fast before Christmas. After midnight Mass, the fast is broken with the Consoada feast. Signalling the official beginning of Christmas, Consoada consists of meat, pudding, and traditional sweets. Seats are reserved at the table for loved ones who have recently passed away.

Eating KFC in Japan

A marketing campaign that began in the 1970s is being followed today as a Christmas tradition in Japan. Kentucky's Fried Chicken released a festive campaign that said "Kentucky for Christmas".

Guatemala: Burning the Devil

About 500,000 fires rage in the capital city of Guatemala on Dec. 7 every year. It's a tradition for families to create an effigy of the devil and set it on fire that night.

Naked Sauna Bath in Finland

Who doesn't love taking a long sauna bath? But in Finland, a nice sweat bath on the day of Christmas is part of the ritual. The sauna baths are said to be home to the legendary sauna 'elf'.

