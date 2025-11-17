Malta vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Poland are on course to feature in the playoffs for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and their away game against Malta as such does not hold a lot of weightage. Netherlands are leading Group G with 17 points and despite their draw with Poland in their last fixture, their goal difference is such that their result against Lithuania will not matter. Poland will however want to win big against Malta and keep up their momentum as they seek get to the World Cup in USA via the playoffs route.FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC

Robert Lewandowski is the key player for Poland and has been their talisman for some time now. He will be their target man in the final third with Jakub Kamiński as the support striker behind him. Piotr Zieliński will look to control the tempo of their game in midfield with the help of Sebastian Szymański. Matty Cash is an important attacking outlet for the team from the wide areas.

Ryan Camenzuli and Teddy Teuma will return for Malta in this game which is a positive news for the hosts. Irvin Cardona will be the lone striker up top for the team with Paul Mbong, Ilyas Chouaref, and Joseph Mbong in the attacking third for support. Alexander Satariano and Matthew Guillaumier will sit back an shield the backline for the team.

Malta vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Malta vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date November 18 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Red Bull Arena Leipzig Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Malta vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Malta vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Malta vs Poland live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Poland vs Malta online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Malta vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Malta vs Poland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Malta did well against Finland and they will be confident of a good showing again but expect Poland to find a way to win here.

