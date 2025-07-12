Poland Women's National Football Team vs Denmark Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Poland and Denmark will play out a dead rubber in their final Group C fixture in the 2025 Women’s Euros. Both these sides lost their opening two games to Sweden and Germany, respectively and confirmed a group stage exit. They will however, be keen to bow out on a high and give their fans something to cheer about here. Denmark are third and head into this fixture after a 2-1 defeat to Germany and it has been a hallmark of their campaign to not make the crucial juncture in matches count. On the contrary, Poland have not scored plenty of goals in the two games while not scoring any. Poland versus Denmark will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Paulina Dudek will undergo a late fitness test to determine her availability for Poland due to fitness issues. Ewelina Kimczyk and Natalia Padilla have a chance to break into the starting eleven if the team management decides to make changes. Ewa Pajor is one of the leading strikers in Europe and it will not be a surprise if she is on the scoresheet here. She will need assistance from the likes of Dominika Grabowska, though, to come up with the chances.

Denmark will be without the services of Emma Snerle as concussion protocol rules her out. Josefine Hasbo is her likely replacement in the starting eleven. Amalie Vangsgaard has scored the only goal of the tournament so far for Denmark and she will be keen to add to it this evening. Karen Holmgaard is a key player for the team in central midfield with her ability to dictate the tempo of the match. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Becomes First Reigning Champion To Lose Opening Match in Women's European Championship.

Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Poland vs Denmark Date Sunday, July 13 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Swissporarena, Luceme Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Poland Women's National Football Team will lock horns with the Denmark Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday, July 12. The Poland vs Denmark match will be played at the Swissporarena, Luceme and it is set to get underway at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Poland vs Denmark, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Poland vs Denmark live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Denmark will dominate this game and should secure a routine 2-0 win.

