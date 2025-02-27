Darsha Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. It is the no-moon day (Amavasya) that occurs each lunar month and holds deep spiritual and religious significance in Hinduism. It is considered an auspicious time for performing rituals dedicated to ancestors (pitrus) and seeking their blessings. The day is also associated with new beginnings, self-reflection, and spiritual cleansing, making it an important observance for many devotees. To celebrate Darsha Amavasya 2025, we bring you Darsha Amavasya 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers to mark the No Moon Day. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

A key practice on Darsha Amavasya is the performance of "tarpanam," a ritual offering of water and sesame seeds to departed ancestors. Devotees believe that these offerings help bring peace to the souls of their forebears and ensure prosperity for their families. Many also visit sacred rivers, temples, or pilgrimage sites to perform these ceremonies, reinforcing their connection with their ancestral heritage. As you observe Darsha Amavasya 2025, share these Darsha Amavasya 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Darsha Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of Darsha Amavasya Guide You on Your Spiritual Path and Bring Peace and Wealth Into Your Life!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Darsha Amavasya Bring You Blessings and Prosperity!

Darsha Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of the Ancestors Be With You on Darsha Amavasya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Perform the Shradh Ceremonies on Darsha Amavasya, May It Clear Your Sins and Pitru Dosh.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Offerings Made on Darsha Amavasya Bring You Peace and Prosperity.

Fasting (vrat) is another important aspect of Darsha Amavasya. Many observe a day-long fast and spend time in meditation, prayers, and charity. The absence of the moon symbolises a period of introspection and renewal, encouraging devotees to cleanse their minds, let go of negativity, and embrace spiritual growth. It is also a time when some people perform special pujas to seek divine blessings for overcoming obstacles in life.

Beyond religious observances, Darsha Amavasya reminds people of the importance of gratitude and remembrance. It serves as a moment to honor those who came before while also focusing on personal and spiritual well-being. Whether through prayers, fasting, or acts of kindness, the day encourages a balanced life filled with devotion, respect, and positivity. Wishing everyone Happy Darsha Amavasya 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).