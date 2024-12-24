Amavasya, also known as the New Moon a pivotal day in Hindu tradition, holds great significance in the religion. Occurring once every month, this day marks the end of Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the moon, and is characterised by the absence of the moon's visible presence in the sky. It is believed to be a time when ancestors descend from Pitru Lok to Earth. Devotees honour their forebears through rituals like Shraddha Karma and Tarpan, which are thought to bring blessings and foster spiritual peace. Performing these rites on Amavasya is said to invoke the favor of ancestors, leading to prosperity, happiness, and harmony in the family. As the New Year 2025 approaches, it’s essential to note the Amavasya 2025 dates and detailed New Moon calendar to observe the rituals accordingly. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Charity is also a central aspect of this day. Donating food, clothes, and money, particularly for the welfare of the souls of ancestors, is considered highly auspicious. Such acts of giving are believed to enhance the spiritual well-being of the family, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous life. While every Amavasya is significant, certain dates like Shani Amavasya and Somvati Amavasya hold added importance. For instance, in 2025, Shani Amavasya will occur twice, and Somvati Amavasya will be observed once. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2025: From Pomegranate to Papaya, 10 Fruits in Feng Shui That Symbolises Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in the Coming Year.

Amavasya 2025 Calendar: List of New Moon Dates

January 29, 2025 (Wednesday): Darsh Amavasya (Magh Amavasya)

February 27, 2025 (Thursday): Darsh Amavasya (Phalgun Amavasya)

March 29, 2025 (Saturday): Chaitra Amavasya (Darsh Amavasya)

April 27, 2025 (Sunday): Darsh Amavasya (Vaishakh Amavasya)

May 27, 2025 (Tuesday): Jyeshtha Amavasya

June 25, 2025 (Wednesday): Darsh Amavasya (Ashadha Amavasya)

July 24, 2025 (Thursday): Darsh Amavasya (Shravan Amavasya)

August 23, 2025 (Saturday): Bhadrapada Amavasya

September 21, 2025 (Sunday): Darsha Amavasya (Ashwin Amavasya)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Darsha Amavasya (Kartik Amavasya)

November 20, 2025 (Thursday): Margashirsha Amavasya

December 19, 2025 (Friday): Darsha Amavasya (Paush Amavasya)

Beyond its association with Shraddha rituals, Amavasya is an auspicious day for meditation, spiritual practice, and giving. It is believed that donating food or money in the name of one's ancestors helps maintain their blessings. Bathing in holy rivers and praying to deities like Lord Vishnu and Shiva on this day is also considered highly beneficial.

The Amavasya dates of 2025 offer numerous opportunities for devotees to connect with their ancestors, engage in charitable acts, and promote peace in their homes. Observing these days with reverence can pacify Pitra Dosh and invite blessings for a peaceful and prosperous life.

