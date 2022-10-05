Dasara Subhakankshalu! Dussehra - as the name suggests - is the celebration of the end of the ten-headed king Ravana - at the hands of Lord Ram. Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on October 5. This annual commemoration marks the end of Navaratri and is also considered the official countdown for Diwali 2022 celebration. The reasons and stories behind the celebration of Dussehra are different in different places. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, the main motto of this festival is to remind people that good will prevail and celebrate its victory against any evil. And to mark this occasion, many people often share Dasara Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Dasara Subhakankshalu wishes in Telugu, Happy Dussehra 2022 wishes and messages in Telugu, Vijayadashami 2022 greetings, Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vijayadashami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

While Navaratri celebrations are usually confined to India, the commemoration of Dasara is a grand affair even in our neighbouring nation of Nepal. Every year, to celebrate Dussehra, various cities and towns in North India recreate the scene of Ravan Dahan. This process is believed to help people to put an end to all things bad and evil, with the Dahan of the effigy. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here are some Happy Dussehra 2022 wishes and messages, Vijayadashami 2022 greetings, Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vijayadashami Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends online. Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhapradamaina Vijayadasami Rojuna Mee Andariki Sukhasantulu, Aishwaryalu Kalagaalani, Mee Intillipadi Sukha Santosalatho Challaga Undalani Korukuntu... Meeku, Mee Kutumba Sabhyulaku Dasara Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mi Snehitulu Mariyu Kutumba Sabhyulaku Happy Dasara Subhakanksalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chedupai Manchi Saadhinchina Gelupunaku Sanketham Ee Vijaya Dasami, Meeru Thalapette Prathi Manchi Kaaryaniki Ah Durgamaatha Aseessulu Thodai, Anukunna Panulu Vijayavanthamvvalani Korukuntu..Dasara Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Edaina Manchi Pani Praarambhinchadaniki Eeroju Athyantha Pavitramaina Roju, Chedupai Manchi Vijayam Saadhinchina Roju, Ee Vijayadasami Mee Kashtalanni Tholaginchi, Anni Vijayale Prasadinchaalani...Dasara Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Satruvulu Kuda Mitruluga Maare Vijayadasami Parvadinaana, Meeloni Manchithanaanni Mee Chuttuu Unnavallatho Panchukondi, Alai- Balai Tho Dasara Pandaga Spoorthini Chaatandi. Happy Dasara.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Victory of Forces of Good Over Evil. Happy Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dussehra, I Pray That You Are Successful in Life and Conquer All the Challenges With Your Strength and Courage.

In eastern parts of the country, the Dussehra celebration marks the celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory against Mahishasura and the last day of Pujo. Meanwhile, in Western parts of the country, Dussehra is a day to wish and pray for prosperity and happiness for one and all by exchanging betel leaves. In South India, Dussehra is marked by cleaning the house, offering prayers to the almighty and doing special Puja for all vehicles and electronics in the house. We hope that these greetings add to the festivity and fun of Dussehra.

