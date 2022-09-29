The tenth and last day of Durga Puja is known as Vijayadashami or Dusshera; it falls on October 5 this year. Hindus around India observe this auspicious day in a variety of ways. It commemorates the day the Goddess Durga slew the monster Mahishasur in several regions. The event culminates with the immersion of the Durga goddess after nine days of Navratri. The 10-headed demon Ravana was slain on this day by King Rama, an avatar of Vishnu. To commemorate the legend, enormous effigies of Ravana are set ablaze, along with all evil. Dussehra 2022 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

The constant assurance of Vijaydashmi that virtue will always triumph over evil. People begin enthusiastically preparing for Dussehra as the Navratri holiday approaches. The lucky day will be celebrated on October 5 this year. The holiday of Dussehra is filled with hues, lights, sweets, joy, and revelry. Twenty days exactly before the big festival of lights, Diwali, is observed on this day. This unique occasion is filled with many legends and significance. We are here to inform you of the same and to tell you everything there is to know about this unique day.

Vijayadashami Date & History

There are numerous legends associated with Vijayadashami, all of which centre on the triumph of good over evil. It is frequently claimed that the account of Rama's victory over Ravana dates back to 5114 BC. According to this well-known Hindu holiday, Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's eighth manifestation, vanquished the demon Ravana, who had ten heads. To battle Ravana and bring back Sita, Rama's wife, Lord Rama travelled to his kingdom with the help of his brother Lakshman and ally Hanuman. Rama prayed to Durga along the road and ultimately prevailed. These ceremonies frequently make reference to Goddess Durga killing the monster Mahidhasur.

Vijayadashami Significance

The significance of this festival is multifaceted. In various states, it is observed for different causes. For instance, this event is held in West Bengal to commemorate Goddess Durga's victory over the monster Mahishasura. In a procession accompanied by music and chanting, idols of Maa Durga, Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Lord Kartikeya are brought throughout the state. Vermilion is applied by women, and various hues are visible all over the area. This day is known as Bijoy Dashami. Other states observe it as Vijayadashami, a holiday commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, who held his wife, Sita, hostage.

It is said that Lord Rama prayed to Goddess Durga for his success before embarking on his military campaign and received her blessings. On this day, Arjun had also defeated every Kuru soldier.

