Dussehra is a grand Hindu festival where people celebrate the victory of good over evil or Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, and one of the main traditions of the day is Ravan Dahan or the burning of Ravana effigies. Some elements hold significance during this day and one of them is spotting the Neelkanth bird, which is considered very auspicious on Dussehra. This bird is also known as the Indian Roller bird or Blue Jay and it is believed that Lord Rama spotted the bird before starting his journey to Lanka to kill Ravana. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

Neelkanth is a protected species and is also called Palapitta. It can be spotted in the foothills of the Himalayas and this blue-throated bird is considered to be an ally of farmers since it eats insects and pests in the crops. Hindu culture and mythology consider this bird very significant since it is believed to be the physical manifestation of Lord Shiva. People also send Neelkanth images to each other to wish everyone on Dussehra. It is also the state bird of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Indian Roller bird can be spotted on open grounds and there are people who also catch the bird around Dussehra to make money by taking it from door to door. However, their population is declining and experts believe that they are near extinction due to the use of chemical pesticides in farming and hunting. Its popularity has helped Neelkanth find a space in our history books with many mentioning the beauty of the bird.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).