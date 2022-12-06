Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, December 7. It falls on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month Margashirsha. Dattatreya is famous in Hindu mythology due to his pluralism. Lord Dattatreya was the son of Maharishi Atri, and his mother was Anusuya. He is believed to be an incarnation of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. They are believed to be a part of the Tridevas. Worshipping Maharishi Dattatreya is considered to be very auspicious and gives quick results because he is comprised of all three divine powers. As you observe Dattatreya Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 Date: Know Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Deity Lord Datta.

Dattatreya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity comprising the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, collectively known as Trimurti. Though Dattatreya is considered a form of all three deities, he is especially considered an avatar of Vishnu, while his siblings, the moon god Chandra and sage Durvasa, are regarded as forms of Brahma and Shiva, respectively. Here are wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: Here’s Praying to Dattatreya for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Dattatreya To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Dattatreya Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti, I Wish You and Your Family Love, Light, Happiness, Laughter, Wealth and Good Health.

Datta Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: May Dattatreya Bless You With All That You Have Dreamt Of. May All Your Wishes Get Fulfilled, and May You Always Keep Smiling — A Very Blissful Dattatreya Jayanti to You.

Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti, I Wish You and Your Family Love, Light, Happiness, Laughter, Wealth and Good Health.

On Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees take an early morning bath in holy rivers or streams and observe fast. Dattatreya Puja is performed with flowers, incense sticks, lamps and camphor. They remember Dattatreya’s work and read the sacred books Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita, which contain the god’s discourse. Wishing everyone a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).