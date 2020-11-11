The festival of lights is almost here, which means it is time for quick Diwali ki safai and lots and lots of preparations. You will be busy in deciding the best Diwali 2020 gift ideas, Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi Puja at home, delicious recipes, virtual invites and many other things. While you keep these things sorted, another important aspect you must not forget is to decide Dhanteras prasad items. The auspicious ritual falls a day ahead of Deepavali celebration that is on November 13, 2020. What are the prasad items for Dhanatrayodashi puja? In this article, we bring you the list of food items that are believed to bring good luck and fortune to you and your family during the festival of Diwali.

1. Naivedya is prepared on the day of Dhanteras for Goddess Lakshmi to offer the deity. It is an elaborate meal that is cooked at home as part of the beginning of Diwali festivities. Some dishes or foods are typical of Dhanteras that are prepared to bring in good fortune.

2. Whole wheat or atte ka halwa is another such delicious offering made to the Goddess on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Prepared in clarified butter and milk, atte ka halwa as prasad is extremely famous in eastern and parts of North India.

3. Lapsi—long-grain cracked wheat sautéed with ghee and sugar is another popular food item which is prepared across the country. Eating the food is considered auspicious in several parts of the country and is often accompanied by a curry of yard-long beans that symbolises longevity.

4. Boondi Laddo—the famous sweet item which is favourite of Lord Ganesha, is another delicious sweet offered during Dhanteras puja.

5. Panchamrit, a holy preparation made by mixing honey, curd, milk, ghee and sugar is prepared for the evening of puja and is distributed as prasad, once the rituals are over on the festival day.

6. No festival in India can ever be completed without the delicious preparation of kheer or rice pudding. The delicious sweet recipe which cooked with jaggery, milk and rice is considered auspicious and a must-have during Dhanteras puja.

The above dishes are delicious and also considered fortunate. The food items are prepared as a symbol of good luck because it is believed that these dishes are very dear to Goddess Lakshmi as a Prasad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).