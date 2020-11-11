It seems just like yesterday that we were preparing to celebrate Durga Puja and Navratri. The year is passing way too faster, or maybe because it is just another ‘new normal’ that we are struggling to adjust. Whatever the case is, now it is time for ‘Diwali ki Safai’ because the festival of lights is slated to be held on November 14, 2020. There is a lot of things that are to be done before the festival day arrives. And one of the most important rituals includes Diwali 2020 gifts. What to give and what not to give is a significant decision to make, and your Shubh Deepavali gift can certainly not be the box of saonpapdi. So, what will be a thoughtful present for your close friend? From mandatory face masks in times of COVID-19 pandemic to colour diyas from your local stores, here are last-minute Diwali 2020 gift ideas to present to your family and friends and wish them on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali.

1. Face Masks

We are in the middle of a pandemic, and there cannot be enough facemasks at home. This is very basic but of utmost importance among families. Be it N95 respirator or basic cloth face masks; this can be a great Diwali gift for your closed ones.

2. Safety Kit

To ensure that our friends and family follow safety measures, you can present them with a small safety kit. It can consist of a pair of single-use disposable gloves, tiny alcohol swabs, hand sanitiser, handwash, face mask and a disinfectant spray. Pack with festive paper to give you the appropriate vibe while still ensuring that you care for them.

3. Healthy Munchies

Another last-minute Diwali gifts could be healthy munchies for the health freak in your family. They will love how much thought and effort you have put in selecting a Diwali gift that matches their preference.

4. Colourful Diyas

Ditch the lamps imported from foreign countries and go for locally made diyas. This will empower the local communities and also brighten your friends and family members’ lives with the bright earthen lamp. They are readily available in your nearby local markets, and it can make a perfect last-minute gift idea for Diwali.

5. Door Hangings and Other Decorative Items

Do not limit yourself in buying earthen lamps when it comes to shopping from the local markets. There are many other hand-made door hangings and other decorative items which can make amazing Diwali gift.

While we celebrate the festival light, try to limit your festive shopping from the local street markets as much as possible. We all are aware of how badly the economy has been affected during the pandemic; hence, going ‘vocal for local’ is extremely significant. Besides, the gifts are readily available in your nearby local stores that are perfect for last-minute Deepavali gift set-up.

