Diwali 2020, the festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. The day is observed by following various customs and traditions in different parts of India. As Diwali 2020 approaches, people have taken to the internet asking 'When is Diwali in 2020?' and 'Is Diwali on the 14th or 15th?' The doubt among people about the exact date is due to Amavasya day which comes in between. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Diwali Puja. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of five days of Diwali. We bring to you the exact date of the festival. Diwali 2020: What Is the Difference Between Diwali & Kali Puja? Know the Significance, Rituals and More About These Festivals.

The festival of Diwali starts from the day of Dhanteras. Following which, people light the lamp named Yama to Naraka Chaturdashi. On the next day, on the new moon day of Kartik month, the festival of Diwali is celebrated. On Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan is held which coincides with Amavasya day this year. Also, this year, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali fall on the same day. Know why Diwali will be celebrated on 14th of November even after Amavasya on 15th. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

According to astrologers, this Amavasya falls on 15, but a day prior, on Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan will be performed on November 14. Chaturdashi Tithi will begin from 9:30 AM on November 12, 2020, at Trayodashi( Dhanteras) and lasts till 05:59 PM on November 13. The Chaturdashi Tithi after that begins on November 14 at 01:16 PM. After that, Amavasya will start on November 15 at 10:16 AM. Lakshmi Pujan Shub Muhurat begins on November 14 a 05:40 PM to 08:15 PM. According to astrologers, as both the dates of Diwali fall on the same day and Saturn and Jupiter form their own zodiac, an auspicious coincidence is formed. This is believed to bring prosperity and strengthen the economy.

