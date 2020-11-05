Diwali is a few days away. Come Kartik month, and so begin the preparations for Deepawali, the festival of light. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. People are searching when is Diwali in 2020? And the exact date of the auspicious Hindu festival which coincides with Amavasya. On this day Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka and the completion his 14 years of exile is celebrated. However, on this day Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Many people wonder why this is the case. Some even wonder the difference between Bengali Lokkhi pujo and Diwali Lakshmi Puja, right from rituals, significance and traditions you should know.

While the traditions of Diwali include celebrating the joy of Lord Ram's arrival with lights and diyas, but Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped on this day. It is said that Lakshmi, the mother goddess of wealth, welcomed in the house on this day. According to the Indian scriptures, Kartik Amavasya, also known as Kalratri due to Navarambha and on this day, the Sun enters its seventh i.e. Libra sign and the latter begins. That is why the first Amavasya of Kartik month is the time of new beginning and Lord Ganesha is worshipped.

On the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, the arrival of Mother Lakshmi is observed from the Samudra Manthan aka churning of the sea. According to another belief, this day is celebrated as the birthday of Maa Lakshmi.

Lord Ganesha is considered a symbol of wisdom and Maa Lakshmi of wealth and prosperity. On Diwali, worshipping idols of Maa Lakshmi & Lord Ganesha at homes is said to bring in wealth and good fortune. In the Jeevidyaranava Tantra, Kalratri is referred to as Shakti Raat. Kalratri is considered to be an enemy destroyer, as well as a symbol of auspiciousness, providing happiness and prosperity. According to religious stories, on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, the arrival of Mother Lakshmi came from the churning of the sea. According to another belief, this day is the birthday of Maa Lakshmi. In some places, this day is celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Lakshmi.

