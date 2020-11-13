Dhanteras kicks off the celebrations of Diwali, one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India. The day also marks the birthday of Lord Dhanvantari, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is considered the god of health, medicine and Ayurveda in Hinduism. His birth anniversary, Dhanvantari Jayanti is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day in India. Dhanvantari Jayant 2020 and Ayurveda Day 2020 date in India is November 13 (Friday). The day is full of festivities and celebrations, and people make sure to extend their festive greetings for all the events. Those looking for latest Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 greetings, Lord Dhanvantari photos, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Dhanatrayodashi wishes images, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and more, you will find it here.

There is an interesting tale behind Lord Dhanvantari's birth. According to Hindu mythology, the heavenly physician emerged out of the Ocean of Milk during Samudra Manthan. The "Vaidya of the Devas" carried along with himself a pot filled with Amrita, the nectar of immortality. He is depicted as a handsome man with four arms, carrying a pot of Amrita, Shankha, Chakra and Jalauka (leech). Lord Dhanvantari is seen mounting a lotus in most of photos and paintings. We have a set of Lord Dhanvantari photos, HD wallpapers along with Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 Wishes, Happy Dhanteras Wishes, Dhanvantari Jayanti images, Happy Dhanteras photos, Happy Dhanteras 2020, Happy Dhanteras Greetings, Dhanvantari Jayanti HD wallpapers, Happy Dhanteras Messages, Happy Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers and Shubh Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti (File Image)

People worship Lord Dhanvantari for good health, long life and fortune. Those pursuing a career in medicine and Ayurveda also pray to him for success. There are several temples also erected in the honour of Lord Dhanvantari such as the famous Dhanvantari temple at Dapoli, District Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. We also have dedicated places of worship in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where Ayurveda is highly practised. We wish Lord Dhanvantari bless us all with good health and rid the world of its sufferings. Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti! Happy Dhanteras and a Very Happy Diwali 2020!

