Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali that will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindus across the world. Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on November 13 this year and is sure to be an eventful affair. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, this festival is specially celebrated in Gujarat as the beginning of their New Year. People often share happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras messages in Gujarati, Dhanteras 2020 Gujarati Wishes, Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Dhanteras celebrations differ from state to state in India. Many people take this day to finish the Diwali Cleaning which was otherwise left till the last date. People also consider it extremely auspicious to buy silver or gold coins, jewellery or utensils on this day. Dhanteras is celebrated by praying to Lord Dhanvantari - the God of Ayurveda. In fact, the Indian ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, announced its decision to observe Dhanteras, as the National Ayurveda Day, which was first observed in 2016.

Dhanteras celebrations include preparing various delicious delicacies and following various regions. South Indians celebrate this day by creating a traditional ayurvedic concoction called marundhu, while Gujarati families enjoy a meal of daal bhaat, and malpua to celebrate the New year. As we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras 2020 here are some happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras messages in Gujarati, Dhanteras 2020 Gujarati Wishes, Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family. Dhanteras 2020 Special Dot Rangoli Designs: Easy 3-Dot, 5-Dot and 7-Dot Diwali Rangoli Patterns to Adorn Your Homes This Deepavali.

Happy-Dhanteras (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: ધનતેરસ ની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છા

Happy Dhanteras in Gujarati (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dhanteras Ni Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Dhanteras 2020 (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

Message Reads: May Your Business Always Flourish and You Defeat All Evils in Life. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber Always Keep You in Their List of Blessed Ones. Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: धनतेरस का आया त्योहार, जीवन में लाया खुशियां अपार धन-धान्य से भर जाए, आपका घर संसार! Happy Dhanteras!

Diwali GIFs

Watch Video of Dhanteras Wishes 2020 Here:

Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers

You can send latest Dhanteras wishes via WhatsApp stickers as well. Click here for some Diwali WhatsApp sticker options. Dhanteras celebrations set the festive mood for Diwali which is celebrated on the next day. Traditionally people often enjoyed stepping outside and making big purchases on this day and the festival is said to fill your life with prosperity. In fact, the name Dhanteras is an amalgamation of Dhan (money) and teras (the thirteenth day of the month, when the festival is observed). Here’s hoping that this Dhanteras fills our lives with hope and happiness. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

