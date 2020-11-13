It is the Dhanteras 2020 morning, and we cannot contain our joy thinking Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’ is just a day away. We would like to wish everyone a very Happy Dhanteras on this beautiful morning. And just like us, you too should go ahead and wish your family and friends, Happy Dhanteras 2020 and Good Morning. Here’s a collection of Dhanteras Good Morning Images, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Good Morning HD Images, Good Morning text messages, Happy Dhanatrayodashi WhatsApp Stickers, Good Morning GIFs, Dhanteras SMS in Hindi and English, and more.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. Trayodashi tithi began on November 12 at 9.30 pm and will continue until 5.59 pm on November 13. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat falls on Friday between 6.01 pm to 8.33 pm, which is the Pradosh Kaal. People who are yet to purchase gold, silver or any other new item can do so till the end of Trayodashi tithi. Buying gold or utensils on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. Dhanteras Puja takes place in the honour of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu God of Health, Medicine and Ayurveda. This is why Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti, and since 2016, Indian Government declared Dhanteras to be also commemorated as National Ayurveda Day.

Without any further ado, presenting you a colourful set of Dhanteras Wishes with Good Morning Images, Happy Dhanteras Wishes, Good Morning Pictures with Lord Dhanvantari Photo, Happy Dhanteras 2020 Images with Good Morning Text Messages, Happy Dhanteras Greetings and Good Morning Wishes, Happy Dhanteras Messages, Happy Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers, Shubh Dhanteras, and more.

Happy Dhanteras and Good Morning (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dinodin Badhata Jaaye Aapaka Kaarobaar, Parivaar Mein Bana Rahe Sneh Aur Pyaar, Hotee Rahe Sada Apaar Dhan Kee Bochhaar, Aisa Ho Aapaka Dhanateras Ka Tyohaar. Happy Dhanteras, Good Morning!

Happy Dhanteras and Good Morning (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Dhanteras Brightens Your Everyday at Work With Many New Projects and Opportunities. Happy Dhanteras! Good Morning.

Happy Dhanteras and Good Morning (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: लक्ष्मी संग कुबेर आएं, विराजें धनवंतरि और गणपति धनतेरस के इस पावन पर्व पर बरसे धन और संपत्ति! Happy Dhanteras! Good Morning.

Happy Dhanteras and Good Morning (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Dhanteras and Diwali for a Fabulous Year for Your Business. Happy Dhanteras, Good Morning.

Happy Dhanteras and Good Morning (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dhanteras, We Extend Our Warm Wishes for Another Prosperous Year for Your Business. Happy Dhanteras! Good Morning

Dhanteras 2020 Greetings: Send Happy Dhantrayodashi Images, WhatsApp Messages & Wishes to Loved Ones

How to Download Dhanteras and Good Morning WhatsApp Stickers?

After these fantastic images, we present you with another excellent option to extend festive greetings. These are WhatsApp Stickers, which have been such a big hit. Here is the download link for all the lovely Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Good Morning WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store. We wish Lord Dhanvantari, Maa Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower their divine blessings on you and your family. May you have the happiest day of your life. Happy Dhanteras and Happy Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 05:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).