Happy Dussehra, also known as Vijay Dashami 2020 or shall we say Dussehra Shubhechha 2020! It is finally the tenth day of Navratri, celebrated all over the country to conclude the nine-night Maa Durga festivity. While it is otherwise celebrated with great fervour, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, things may be mellowed down. Nevertheless, there are ways to bring in good luck into your lives on this day, shooing away the bad energy. The idea is to celebrate the victory of good over evil by burning the effigy of Ravana. The king of Lanka, considered the evil in Ramayana, was defeated by Lord Rama, who represents the good in the world. Therefore, humongous effigies of Ravana are set on fire throughout the country, every year on the day of Vijaya Dashami. The day falls on the tenth day of Ashvin in the Hindu calendar marks the end of the nine-day festivity of Navratri.

Dussehra is celebrated with various rituals, traditions and customs in different parts of the country. However, since it is considered one of the most auspicious time of the year, the day is celebrated with all the positive and good-luck bearing deeds. You must avoid doing anything to prevent bad-luck on this day. You mustn't be selfish on this day and spread joy to everyone. You must lighten up your surrounding and do good deeds.

The Puranas and Vedas have listed a few things that are considered ominous. Check out the list:

Do Not Kill: There is a reason people are asked to avoid eating non-veg food on this day. Since goodness wins over evil on this day, you must avoid killing or contributing to the death of animals. Do Not Cut Trees: Trees are the source of life. While you must not, anyway, cut trees for the environment's sake, on Dusshera do it is considered a good deed. In fact, go ahead and plant more trees on this day. Do Not Deny Help To The Needy: Not just for good luck but you mustn't deny help to the needy if you are capable of helping them. If we all help one needy person on this day, a significant change can be brought to this world. Quit Alcohol And Other Bad Habits: The day is about winning over evil why not start with not consuming alcohol on this day? Do Not Disrespect or Hurt Anyone: By hurting and disrespecting others, you will only be holding on to the evil in you, spreading negativity. Go ahead and do at least one act of kindness today.

The idea is not to impose a fear of bad luck but, in fact, make this world a better place by taking small steps. Ravana may just be a mythological character, but it is used metaphorically to represent the evil and sadness in the world. Let's take small steps to defeat the Ravana within us first.

