Riyad, May 8: The holy month of Ramadan is likely to complete 30 days in Saudi Arabia, the head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association said ahead of the moon sighting for Eid or Eid al-Fitr 2021 and Shawwal month. Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

A new month starts with the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. The month of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, started in Saudi Arabia on April 13. Therefore, May 11 will mark the 29th of Ramadan. Eid-al-Adha And Eid-al-Fitr: What Are Differences Between Eid And Bakrid, The Two Festivals of Muslim Community?

However, the head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association recently said that there is no possibility of moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11. According to the top official, a new moon is likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 12. Therefore, Eid 2021 will be observed on May 13. The Supreme Court of the Kingdom will announce the final date for beginning of Eid celebrations and Shawwal month.

In India, the month of Ramzan started on April 14. Therefore, May 12 will mark the 29th of Ramzan. If the new moon is sighted on May 12, Muslims in India will celebrate Eid on May 13. If the moon remain invisible on May 12, Ramzan will complete 30 days and Eid will be celebrated on May 14.

