Mumbai, April 28: Muslims in India are observing their 15th fast (roza) of the Ramzan 2021 today. With iftar this evening, half of the Ramzan month will complete. As the holy month is approaching near its climax, Muslims would be looking for the new moon to determine the date of Eid 2021. The festival of Eid or Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which arrives after Ramazan, also spelt as Ramadan. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Months under Islamic lunar calendar last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month starts upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Eid-al-Adha And Eid-al-Fitr: What Are Differences Between Eid And Bakrid, The Two Festivals of Muslim Community?

Eid 2021 Date in India:

In India, Ramzan 2021 started on April 14. Therefore, May 12 will mark the 29th of Ramzan. If the new moon is sighted on May 12, Eid 2021 in India will be celebrated on May 13. If the moon remain invisible on May 12, Muslims in India will observe their 30th fast of Ramzan on May 13 and Eid will be celebrated on May 14.

Eid is one of the two major festivals of the Muslim community across the world - the other being Eid al-Adha. Prior of Eid-al-Fitr festival, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast for at least 29 days. On Eid, they rejoice and thank Allah for the strength He gave them throughout the fasting month to help them practice self-control and restraint.

