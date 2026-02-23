Mumbai, February 23: As the holy month of Ramadan enters its first week across India, anticipation is already building for Eid al-Fitr 2026. Online searches for "Eid 2026 Date", "Eid 2026 Date in India", "Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Date" and "Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date" are rising. Following the official start of fasting on February 19, the festival marking the end of the month is tentatively expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026. However, the exact Eid 2026 date remains subject to the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, a tradition that anchors the Islamic calendar to the lunar cycle.

The month of Ramadan or Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, began in India on Thursday, February 19. This followed the sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of February 18. While Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, commenced their fast a day earlier on February 18, Indian religious committees confirmed the start for the following day based on local visibility. Eid 2026 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

When Is Eid al-Fitr in India? Likely Eid 2026 Date

In the Islamic calendar, months last either 29 or 30 days. The end of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon for the month of Shawwal. Muslims will look for the crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan which shall fall on March 19. This evening is also called Chand Raat or Eid Chand Raat.

Scenario 1: If the moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan (March 19, Chand Raat), Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20 - the first day of Shawwal month.

Scenario 2: If the moon is not visible on the 19th, Ramadan will complete 30 days, placing the Eid celebrations on Saturday, March 21.

Astronomical calculations currently suggest that the moon will likely be visible on the evening of March 19, making March 20 the most probable date for the festival in the Indian subcontinent. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

The Role of Moon Sighting

The variation in dates between countries - and sometimes even regions within India - is a result of the Hilal (crescent) sighting method. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is solar-based, the Islamic calendar is strictly lunar.

Local Hilal Committees in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad meet on the 29th evening of every month to observe the horizon. Their official proclamations, often announced via mosques and major media outlets, serve as the formal signal for the community to begin festivities.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance of Eid Ul Fitr

Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid or Eid Ul Fitr, is a time of intense celebration and gratitude. It begins with a special congregational prayer in the morning, followed by the tradition of Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory act of charity to ensure the less fortunate can also participate in the festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).