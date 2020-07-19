Riyadh/New Delhi, July 19: Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Azha is one of the two major festivals in Islam. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid in the Indian subcontinent, on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. The date for Eid al-Adha is decided based on sighting of the moon. Hence, it varies from country to country, and sometimes from area to area within a nation or town. In Saudi Arabia, Bakrid festival will begin either from July 30 or July 31. In India, however, Muslims will observe the first day of Eid ul-Azha on July 31 or August 1. Eid al-Adha 2020: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Date in Saudi Arabia: Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. In Saudi Arabia, Muslims will observe 29th of Dhul Qadah month on July 20 and look for the moon. If the moon is sighted, Dhu al-Hijjah month will start from July 21. Hence, Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on July 30, which would mark the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month.

However, if the moon remains invisible, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Dhu al-Hijjah month will start from July 22. In this case, Bakrid festival in Saudi Arabia will begin from July 31.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Date in India: Indian Muslims will observe 29th of Dhul Qadah month on July 21. If the moon is sighted in India on July 21, Dhu al-Hijjah month will start from July 22. Therefore, Eid al-Adha in India will be celebrated on 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah, which would be July 31. However, if the moon is not sighted on July 21 in India, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Dhu al-Hijjah month will start from July 23. In this case, Bakrid festival in India will begin from August 1. Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Don’t Offer Sacrifice on Roads in Bakrid, Says Jammat-E-Islami Hind to Muslims.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, financially stable Muslims are required to sacrifice or slaughter a bovine or cattle and distribute its meat among relatives and poor people as part of a ritual. The ritual of animal slaughtering commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

