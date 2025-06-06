Eid al-Adha, also popularly known as ‘Bakrid’ or 'Bakra Eid,' or 'Eid Ul-Adha' or the 'Feast of Sacrifice', is the second of the two main festivals in Islam alongside Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is also known by other names like Eid II or Greater Eid. It falls on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha 2025 in India will be observed from Friday, June 6 evening to Saturday, June 7. The Eid al-Adha celebrations and observances are carried forward to the three following days, known as the Tashreeq days.

Among the two major festivals of the Muslim community, one is Eid Al Fitr and the other is Eid Al Adha. As with Eid al-Fitr, the Eid prayer is performed on the morning of Eid al-Adha, after which qurban the udhiyah or the ritual sacrifice of sheep, is performed. In the Islamic tradition, it honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. In this article, let’s know more about Eid al-Adha 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Eid al-Adha 2025 Date

Eid al-Adha 2025 will be observed from Friday, June 6 evening to Saturday, June 7.

Eid al-Adha Significance

Eid al-Adha is an important event celebrated by Muslims around the world. While Eid al-Adha is always on the same day of the Islamic calendar, the date on the Gregorian calendar varies from year to year since the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar is a solar calendar. This day is also referred to as the Feast of Sacrifice due to its traditional practice of sacrificing an animal that is permissible for consumption, symbolising gratitude for God's mercy.

On the day of Eid al-Adha, a special congregational prayer is held in open areas or mosques on the morning of Eid. Muslims who can afford it sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. The meat is divided into three parts: one-third for the family, one-third for friends/relatives, and one-third for the poor/needy. Giving a portion of the meat to charity is mandatory.

