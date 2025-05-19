Mumbai, May 19: Eid Ul Adha, also known as Eid al-Adha, Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally. It is celebrated on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. As Dhu al-Qadah, the month beore Dhu al-Hijja, is about to end, Muslims have begun searching for Eid Ul Adha 2025 date online. Some of the trending searches are: Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date, Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India, Eid al-Adha 2025 Date, Eid al-Adha 2025 Date in India, Bakra Eid 2025 date and when is Bakra Eid 2025?. Scroll down to know the tentative dates for Eid Ul Adha 2025 in India.

Before we reveal the likley dates for Bakrid 2025, it may be noted that each month of the Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. Muslims and moon-sighting panels look for the moon on 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins the next day. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

When Is Bakra Eid 2025 in India? Know Tentative Eid al-Adha 2025 Date

As mentioned above, Muslims marks the festival of Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha or Eid Ul Adha on 10th of Dhu al-Hijja. In India, Dhu al-Qadah 1446 started from April 30. It means 29th of Dhu al-Qadah shall fall on May 28. If the moon is sighted on May 28 and Dhu al-Hijja 1446 begins from May 29, the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja will be on June 07. In this case, Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Adha on June 07. List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

In case the moon is not sighted on May 28, Dhu al-Qadah shall complete 30 days on May 29. Subsequently, Dhu al-Hijja shall commence from May 30 and the Eid Ul Adha 2025 date would be June 08. The date of Eid Ul Adha may vary from one city to another and one country to another, depending on the sighting of the moon in the respective locations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).