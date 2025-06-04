Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Eid al Adha 2025 will likely be observed on Friday, June 6th evening and the following day on June 7th. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God. However, God intervened and provided a ram to sacrifice instead. The event underscores the importance of faith, submission, and divine mercy in Islam. Eid al-Adha occurs after the annual Hajj pilgrimage and lasts for three to four days, varying by country. Celebrate Eid al-Adha 2025 with heartfelt wishes, Bakrid Mubarak images, WhatsApp status updates, greetings, HD wallpapers, and SMS messages. Share joy and blessings on this sacred Islamic Festival of Sacrifice, connecting with loved ones through beautiful visuals and meaningful words that honour faith and unity. Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Biryani to Nihari, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid, a Significant Muslim Festival (Watch Videos).

One of the central rituals of Eid al-Adha is the Qurbani, or the sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep or goat. The meat is then divided into three parts—one-third for the family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the poor and needy. This act of sharing reflects the holiday’s core values of charity, compassion, and community. Muslims also attend special prayers at mosques or open fields, dressed in their finest attire, and offer thanks to Allah for His blessings. As you observe Eid al Adha 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Mubarak! May the Blessings of Eid al-Adha Bring Peace, Happiness, and Prosperity to You and Your Family.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful Eid Filled With Love, Faith, and Togetherness. May Your Sacrifices Be Accepted and Your Prayers Answered.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid al-Adha Bring You Closer to Your Loved Ones and Strengthen Your Faith. Have a Blessed and Happy Celebration!

Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Occasion of Sacrifice, May Allah Shower You With Endless Blessings and Fill Your Life With Joy and Success. Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Eid al-Adha. May Your Heart Be Filled With Gratitude and Your Home With Happiness. Have a Wonderful Festival!

Eid al-Adha is not just a time of sacrifice but also of celebration and gratitude. Families gather for festive meals, exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” and often give gifts, especially to children. Traditional dishes vary by region but are always rich and symbolic of the joyous occasion. The holiday fosters unity within the community, encouraging acts of kindness and strengthening bonds of kinship and friendship.

In essence, Eid al-Adha serves as a powerful reminder of devotion, humility, and social responsibility. It encourages believers to reflect on the values of selflessness and generosity. Through prayer, sacrifice, and communal festivities, Muslims around the world honour both a historic act of faith and the enduring spirit of giving that defines their faith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).