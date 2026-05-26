Festivals & Events

Eid al-Adha 2026 Wishes, Eid Mubarak Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share

Millions in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, following the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. As communities gather for traditional prayers and festive feasts, digital platforms are seeing a massive surge in people exchanging Eid al-Adha Mubarak wishes, messages and festive wallpapers.

By Meera | Published: May 26, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Eid al-Adha 2026 Wishes, Eid Mubarak Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share

Millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid and Eid Ul Azha, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The confirmation follows the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijjah) crescent moon earlier this month, anchoring the primary day of the "Festival of Sacrifice" to May 27. As communities gather for prayers and traditional feasts, digital platforms have experienced a surge in traffic, with families exchanging Eid al-Adha Mubarak wishes, religious messages and high-definition wallpapers to mark the occasion.

Amid the official observances, millions are turning to digital communication to share blessings. Journalists tracking digital trends note that clear, concise, and spiritually reflective text messages remain the preferred choice for family chats and corporate greetings. A Look at the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid Al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers

Some of standard greetings and messages trending this year include:

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Wishes: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Eid al-Adha Filled With Joy, Peace, and Prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2026 Mubarak Messages:  May the Blessings of Allah Light Up Your Path and Lead to Happiness, Success, and Peace This Eid. Eid Mubarak 2026.

Eid Ul Azha Mubarak Greetings:  On This Sacred Occasion of Eid Ul Azha, May Your Sacrifices Be Appreciated and Your Prayers Answered by the Almighty.

Bakrid Mubarak Wishes: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Blessed Eid al-Adha. May Your Faith Be Rewarded, Your Sacrifices Accepted, and Your Home Filled With Joy, Peace, and Prosperity Today and Always. Bakrid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD Wallpaper: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Eid al-Adha. May This Holy Occasion Bring Immense Joy, Prosperity, and Peace to Your Life. May All Your Sacrifices Be Accepted by Allah. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Image: Warmest Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones This Eid al-Adha! Hoping Your Day Is Filled With Good Food, Laughter, and Cherished Moments. Have a Wonderful Celebration! Eid Mubarak!

Global Differences in Eid al-Adha Celebration Dates

The timing of Eid al-Adha varies internationally because it is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, specifically the sighting of the crescent moon for the holy month of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and much of the Middle East and Western nations will begin their celebrations on May 27, following the day of Arafah on May 26. Conversely, central religious bodies in non-Arab regions have announced variations. In India, while a section in Jammu and Kashmmir will celebrate on May 27, the rest of the country has officially shifted its public holidays to Thursday, May 28, following the non-sighting of the moon earlier last week. Bakrid 2026: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Issues Guidelines for Eid al-Adha; Urges People To Follow Law and Maintain Cleanliness.

Bakrid Significance

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is one of the two major festivals celebrated in Islam. It honours the historical willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a lamb to be slaughtered instead.

To commemorate this event, families who can afford to do so perform the ritual slaughter of livestock, known as Qurbani. The resulting meat is traditionally split into three equal parts: one for the immediate family, one for relatives and friends, and one for individuals experiencing poverty and hardship. The festival also marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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