Eid al-Fitr 2023 celebrations will take place in India on April 22, Saturday. The date was announced after the crescent moon was sighted on Friday. It is also known as the festival of breaking the fast. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most prominent religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Eid day marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar. As you celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023, here's a collection of Eid Mubarak 2023 status, Eid images for WhatsApp DP, Eid al-Fitr greetings, Happy Eid 2023 wishes and Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH wallpapers, Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH quotes to share with your family and friends.

Eid al-Fitr is observed with great enthusiasm and zeal by Muslim people worldwide. It is a day of family gatherings, feasting and giving charity. The exact date of Eid is decided upon the sighting of the moon, and the moon sighting day is known as Chand Mubarak. Here is a vast collection of messages saying Eid Mubarak that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Eid al-Fitr 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

According to Islamic tradition, Prophet received the first revelation of the Quran during Ramadan; therefore, this month is considered sacred and auspicious. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr observes the end of the Ramadan month, which signifies the end of fasting from dusk to dawn throughout Ramadan. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak 2023!

