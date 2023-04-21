New Delhi, April 21: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said. Chand Mubarak 2023: Netizens Share Pics of Shawwal Crescent Moon To Wish Everyone Happy Eid Ul Fitr!

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper." Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind was held here and it was apprised that the moon was sighted in Delhi and other parts of the country.

"Maulana Najeebullah Qasmi Secretary, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that the month of Shawwal shall begin on Saturday April 22, 2023 and Eid prayers will be performed Saturday," a statement by Jamiat said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. "Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony," she said.

This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society, Murmu said. "On this occasion, let's take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as saying.