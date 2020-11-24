November 24 is annually observed as Evolution Day and commemorates the anniversary of the first publication of Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species on November 24, 1859. Evolution Day 2020 will be celebrated on Tuesday. On the Origin of Species introduced the world to the science of evolution by natural selection and attracted widespread interest.

The first celebration dedicated to Darwin's masterwork was held in 1909, but the specific term "Evolution Day" was coined in the 1990s. Evolution Day is similar to better-known Darwin Day, held on Darwin's birth anniversary (February 12, 1809). This day is marked by several events that are used to educate about evolutionary biology.

About On the Origin of Species:

On the Origin of Species, or, more completely known as On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, is a work of scientific literature which is considered as the foundation of evolutionary biology.

The book introduced the concept that the population evolve over time through a process called natural selection. Darwin's book presented "a body of evidence that the diversity of life arose by common descent through a branching pattern of evolution." The book was written for a wide audience and drew widespread interest upon its publication.

