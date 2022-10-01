Gandhi Jayanti is an annual celebration for Mahatma Gandhi. It is observed on October 2. This day is also known as the International Day of Non-Violence as Mahatma Gandhi was a non-violent freedom fighter. Mahatma Gandhi was given the title of Father of the Nation by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his relentless struggles for independence. He played a very important and active role in India’s independence movement. Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three national holidays observed in India, the other two being Republic Day and Independence Day. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can download and send to everyone you know on this day as WhatsApp messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS. Is It Dry Day on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti 2022 in India? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Bars, Pubs and Restaurants Across the Country.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi, was born in 1869. He was born and raised in a Hindu family in Gujarat. He was unable to start a successful law practice in India, therefore he moved to South Africa. He lived there for 21 years and employed non-violent resistance in a campaign for civil rights. He returned to India in 1915 and started protests against excessive land tax and discrimination. He also started campaigns for easing poverty, expanding women’s rights, building religious and ethnic amity, ending untouchability and achieving swaraj or self-rule. To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2022 with all your loved ones, here are wishes and greetings that you can download and send as WhatsApp messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Speeches in Hindi & English: Long & Short Speech Ideas and Effective Public Speaking Tips for Students.

Gandhiji was also known as Bapu which means father in Gujarati. To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, various events and functions are held at many places to remember the work done by Gandhiji. He was the one to start the non-violent resistance against the British government in Inda. People wish each other by greeting them with Happy Gandhi Jayanti on this day. Wishing everyone a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022!

