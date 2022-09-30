The beginning of October sends a message to all the celebrants to check and plan all the parties a week prior! The month's commencement falls during a weekend but do not forget that October brings surprises like no other month. Sunday, October 2nd, will be celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi by Indian citizens across the country. The event is marked as a public holiday when all the banks, post offices and some companies give their employees a week off; but it is not a heads up to go on a party bash. That indicates Gandhi Jayanti 2022 is a Dry Day in India when the sale of alcohol will be strictly prohibited in liquor shops, cafes, diners, pubs, bars and restaurants.

The occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is marked with splendidness in all the states and territories of India with prayer services, community gatherings and literary contests to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Ji travelled across various parts of India to motivate the countryman to fight against British rule so that the nation could breathe free air. India will commemorate his 153rd birth anniversary by remembering and walking on his iconic philosophies, which have eminently impacted people's lives. Therefore skipping a chance to cheer a glass of wine on the occasion is not that harmful. Different states decide their Dry Days as per the kind of events. Most regions select dry days in a year on the day of an auspicious festival, election or holidays of national concern. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Speeches in Hindi & English: Effective Public Speaking Tips for Students to Participate in School Competitions.

Check Out The List Of Dry Days In India For 2022

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#GandhiJayanti2022 #MahatmaGandhi #DryDayhttps://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) September 30, 2022

Even though Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is a dry day in the country, folks at the school and college levels celebrate the observance through awards functions and decorate his statues with flowers and garlands. Many sing "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram", Gandhi Ji's favourite devotional song.

