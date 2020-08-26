The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is ongoing. From August 22, Ganeshotsav celebration has begun, and people will worship him for a specific number of days. Depending on the tradition, families perform the Ganesh Vijarjan on one and a half-day, three, five, seven and eleven days. This time, the festival is low key because of the pandemic. And citizens are urged to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa in their home, following rituals at home. So, how to perform Ganesh Visarjan Vidhi at home? In this article, we bring you the Ganesh Visarjan 2020 dates, detailed timing and rituals to perform to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa. Senior Citizens to Get 'Visarjan Raths' For Ganesha Idol Immersion at Their Doorsteps.

Visarjan means the process of emersion of the idol into water. For Ganesh Chaturthi puja, people get a new Ganesh idol made of perishable materials like clay, paper pulp and others. These idols are installed at the altar, and following the puja, the family bids farewell to the Lord. Ganesh Visarjan marks the farewell where the devotees give a sendoff to Lord Ganesh in a grand manner to commemorate the conclusion of the celebrations. Depending on the tradition, Ganesha is immersed in the water body on one and a half-day or the third, fifth, seventh, ninth, or eleventh day. Ganpati Visarjan 2020 Dates: Know All Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa, Gauri Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Visarjan Vidhi at Home

On the day of Ganesh Visarjan 2020, the family gathers in front of the idol and perform final puja and aarti with flowers, diyas, incense sticks, modaks, laddoos and other sweet dishes and bhog, prepared for the day.

The family members chant prayers. The senior member of the family would sprinkle turmeric rice (Akshad) on the Ganesha idol, and finally doing a namaskar.

The idol is then gently moved as a mark of starting the farewell journey of Ganpati Bappa.

Devotees should offer curd and sweets to Lord Ganesha for his blissful journey.

The family also bundles some rice and cereals in a red cloth to accompany him during his voyage back his home.

Ganesha shoklas are chanted, and the designated member of the family would carry idol and take around the house for a final round.

Upon reaching the visarjan spot, which is usually a water body like river, lake, pond or sea, the Ganesh idol is immersed in the water as devotees continue to chant his names and slogans.

Since, this year, because of the pandemic, the government has urged people to perform immersion at home, devotees can immerse Lord Ganesha on a tub full of water and later water the plants. Idols can also be immersed at nearby artificial ponds.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant occasion. As a grand, the welcome of Lord Ganpati is, the farewell is even grandeur. Beats of dhol, street shows and chants of Lord Ganesha’s name are all part of the Visarjan. Although this year’s observation is low-key, devotees can still bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with equal enthusiasm, following the traditions at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).