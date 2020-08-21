Mumbai, August 21: Ganpati Utsav 2020 is set to begin on Saturday, August 22 with Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival sees grand celebrations in Maharashtra every year. This year, however, the celebrations will not take place on a large scale with rising COVID-19 cases in the country each day. In Mumbai, efforts are being made to ensure people are able to participate in the celebration. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has launched a Visarjan Rath this year to help senior citizens in Mumbai, says a Mid-Day report. The Visarjan Aaplya Dari (visarjan at your doorstep) initiative will provide trucks with artificial ponds at the doorsteps of senior citizens for them to carry out Ganpati Visarjan at their doorstep.

The initiative comes with an aim to ensure that people, especially senior citizens, do not step out of their homes for Ganpati Visarjan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The trucks have been decorated with flowers for the festive season and as per a report, every constituency in the city will be given one 'visarjan rath' each. “We will try and increase the number of raths in certain areas as per the convenience and requirement of people. The raths will be decorated like ganesh mandals. We have prepared the roadmap for the visarjan that happens after one-and-a-half days,” said Tajinder Singh Tiwana, President of BJYM (Mumbai). Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Launches Website shreeganeshvisarjan.com for Ganesh Idol Visarjan, Here's How Devotees Can Book Slots.

Watch Video: Visarjan Raths for Senior Citizens in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have taken steps to ensure social distancing is maintained as devotees celebrate the Ganeshotsav from tomorrow. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation launched a website shreeganeshvisarjan.com where one can book slots for Ganpati Visarjan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).