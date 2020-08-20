The festival of Ganeshotsav is just a couple of days away. On August 22, many people will welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and perform worship for a specific number of days. This time because of the pandemic and restrictions, the festive vibe will be little less enthusiastic. Several big pandals have cancelled their celebrations this time while others have reduced the number of days they'd bring in Lord Ganpati. The ten-day festival begins on August 22 and ends with Anant Chaturdashi on September 1. In this article, we give you all important dates on which the visarjan will take place. Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Launches Website shreeganeshvisarjan.com for Ganesh Idol Visarjan, Here's How Devotees Can Book Slots.

Visrajan means the process of emmersion of the Ganpati idol into water. This time, a lot of people have been asked to immerse their Ganpati murtis in their homes itself, to avoid crowds. It is also an eco-friendly way of celebration. Bidding goodbye to Lord Ganesha is never easy but it is the way celebrations take place and people pray to Lord Ganpati to come sooner next year. Usually Ganpati is kept for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 and 10 days. Big pandals keep it for 10 days, while households have 5 to 7 days depending on their traditons. In this article, we give you important dates of Ganesh Visarjan 2020. Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Orders People and Mandals in Containment Zones of Mumbai to Immerse Idols in Metallic Tank Inside The Sealed Premises Amid COVID-19.

Important Visarjan Dates in Ganeshotsav 2020

One and a half day Ganpati visarjan date: August 23, 2020

Three day Ganpati visarjan date: August 24, 2020

Five Day Ganpati visarjan date: August 26, 2020

Gauri Ganpati Visarjan date: August 27, 2020

Seven Ganpati visarjan date: August 28, 2020

Ten Ganpati visarjan/Anant Chaturdashi date: September 1, 2020

These are the major dates that will see the visarjan of Lord Ganesha. This time maximum people will be keeping it for just 1.5 days instead of regular 5 or 6 days. Many people also welcome Goddess Gauri and have the immersion together on the day of Gauri Visarjan. Wishing all devotees Happy Ganeshotsav 2020!

